Diana Alvarez’s mother headed to Tallahassee for answers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The mother of a missing San Carlos Park girl is heading to Tallahassee to sit down with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Rita Hernandez hopes the organization will help share photos on an international platform of 10-year-old Diana Alvarez, who went missing more than one year ago.

“I hope they can help me more. They’re asking me to make sure I’m there and I will be,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

Jorge Guerrero, 29, was found guilty of producing and possessing lewd images of Diana Alvarez on Aug 14.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Hernandez believes Guerrero, a former friend, has more information on the whereabouts of the girl, who was 9 years old when she was last seen on May 29, 2016, at her home on Unique Circle.

“It’s not fair that we’re suffering for him, for his actions,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

Guerrero also faces charges of molestation and battery in connection with Diana, but has never been formally charged in her disappearance.

“He thinks if he doesn’t say anything they’ll let him go and send him back to Mexico, but that’s not the case. This isn’t over until we find Diana,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

Hernandez says she has made calls to government agencies in Mexico, but most have been reluctant to help.

She plans to meet the organization in the upcoming week and hopes they will offer suggestions on how to proceed in the next case.

