State Road 82 clear after crash near Daniels Pkwy.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A crash temporarily blocked eastbound traffic on State Road 82 near Daniels Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place around 7:20 a.m., according to the FHP. At least one person was hurt.

The roadblock was gone by shortly after 9 a.m.

