Anne Curry empowers women at fundraiser in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. Journalist and humanitarian Anne Curry encouraged women to stand strong Friday at the annual Power of the Purse fundraiser.

Curry was a keynote speaker at the fundraiser dedicated to improve the well-being of at-risk women and girls in the community.

“We have to continue to empower women to take a stand, to get involved, to do philanthropic giving, that’s what this is about,” said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, President and CEO of Community Foundation of Collier County.

The former “Today” show co-host did not discuss her departure from NBC News or recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer.

Curry focused on the importance of empowering other women and discussed her career and the lessons she’s learned.

“Stand up for other women and themselves, I’m actually beginning to hope we might in our lifetimes see the true power of women unbound and unleashed upon this world,” Curry said.

The fundraiser was sponsored by the Women’s Foundation of Collier County and held at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples. 20 percent of all proceeds raised at the event will benefit women in Collier County affected by Hurricane Irma.

To donate, click here.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria