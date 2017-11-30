Photo via Brigitte N. Brantley / U.S. Air Force; illustration via MGN

Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump initially responded on Twitter to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s criticism of his retweeting of inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from a fringe British political group by directing his message to the wrong Theresa May.

Online archives of Trump’s tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who only has six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May’s correct Twitter handle, theresa_may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

