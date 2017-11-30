Suspect sought in Fort Myers Publix baby formula theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. More than $300 worth of baby formula was stolen Tuesday from a Publix on Paul J. Doherty Parkway, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

An employee spotted a woman taking cans of cans of approximately 15 brands of baby formula off the shelves and putting them into her purse at the grocery store on 13121 Paul J. Doherty Parkway, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The employee attempted to stop the woman, but she left in a blue Chevrolet four-door sedan, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The grocery store submitted surveillance photos in hopes of tracking down the suspect:

1 of 2

Anyone with information should call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip, and all callers are eligible to a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina