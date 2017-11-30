North Port man arrested for animal cruelty

NORTH PORT, Fla. A 62-year-old man accused of shooting a dog in the head with a pellet gun was arrested Saturday, the North Port Police Department said.

Roman Shkraba, of the 8200 block of Chesebro Avenue, faces one felony count of animal abuse causing cruelty death or pain and suffering, police said.

Shkraba reportedly shot a 12-year-old cocker spaniel named Fluffy, police said. A local veterinarian reported the dog had a fractured jaw, stab wounds and internal injuries.

The dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries, police said. An investigation found Shkraba bought the pellet gun on Black Friday.

Writer: Katherine Viloria