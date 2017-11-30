Man to meet biological mother for first time at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. George Aswad will meet his biological mother Thursday for the first time in 58 years.

Aswad, of North Carolina, was given up for adoption after his mother gave birth in 1959 in Manhattan.

Through the years, Aswad grew up wondering who his mother was, until this year, when his son bought him two at-home DNA kits, 23andMe and Ancestry.

“One thing led to another through different searches,” Aswad said. “We found my mother and some half-sisters.”

Aswad was reconnected with his half-sisters, who took him to visit the grave of his biological father. Now, he’s preparing to meet the woman who brought him into the world.

“I just can’t wait to meet her in person,” he said. “She sounds like a wonderful woman.”

Aswad plans to surprise his 80-year-old mother Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, where she’s coming to visit other relatives.

Her plane is scheduled to land at 4:18 p.m.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria