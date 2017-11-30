Florida man being chased by cops stops to shoot up heroin

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a man being chased by deputies for grand theft and burglary made a pit stop to inject heroin.

A detective found John Stephens at his central Florida home Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Stephens fled in a vehicle. Another deputy later spotted the vehicle and pursued it. The Ocala Star-Banner reports Stephens got out, jumped a fence and was stopped by a K-9 named Tipster who bit him on the arm.

According to deputies, Stephens told them he injected heroin during the chase and apologized. Deputies said they recovered heroin from the vehicle.

Stephens was originally wanted for grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud and two counts of burglary of a conveyance. After the chase, authorities added several new charges.