Cape Coral couple working to rebuild after Irma

CAPE CORAL, Fla. While Thursday marked the end of a destructive hurricane season, some Southwest Florida residents are still pleading for help.

Returning to a normal life has been difficult for 74-year-old Cape Coral resident Frank Mascari and his wife.

“Everything that was in the house, we lost,” Mascari said.

Mascari was only eligible for a small refund on flood insurance after Hurricane Irma and has encountered many issues with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“They [FEMA] said I was disqualified because they couldn’t get a in touch with me. I said please don’t … I’ve got nothing,” he said. “I’ve only got my flood insurance which hasn’t paid anything.”

Mascari and his wife currently live in a mobile home after eight inches of floodwater filled their home during the storm.

“This was suppose to be our forever home — it still is. We can’t afford to leave,” Fred Mascari said.

Mascari says a FEMA representative is scheduled to speak with him this weekend.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has passed. There are four ways to reach FEMA for residents who have already applied:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Download the FEMA Mobile App.

Visit an open Disaster Recovery Center.

To contact the U.S. Small Business Administration, click here.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Katherine Viloria