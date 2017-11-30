Cancer survivor provides nearly 300 rides for patients

FORT MYERS, Fla. Robert Fry changes lives one ride at a time.

Fry is an American Cancer Society volunteer who dedicates his time to a Road to Recovery program.

“I just cannot wait to get up in the morning and do it when I have a ride,” he said.

Fry takes patients who can’t drive on their own to their doctor and chemotherapy appointments — a small gesture that could be the difference between life or death for the people he helps.

“This is more important to me than anything else and I can’t never, ever get enough,” he said.

Fry was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and underwent six months of chemotherapy. He finished his last treatment in October.

“I’ve been through it and I know what they’re going through,” Fry said. “You just feel a love for them.”

Fry is now cancer-free and has given nearly 300 rides, in just one year.

“I don’t even think about the time or date, because it’s all about them,” he said.

Fry will be recognized Friday at an American Cancer Society appreciation luncheon.

To become a volunteer, click here.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria