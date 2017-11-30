Maine boy loses teddy bear tribute to late father

LIMERICK, Maine (WGME) A 3-year-old child lost a very special toy at the Maine Mall Wednesday, and now his family needs your help.

From the outside, Kelsey Higgins knows a toy bear that goes missing at the mall does not seem like much.

“I figured that it went missing in the parking lot somewhere,” Higgins said.

But this story is going viral.

“Before I knew it, it was shared like 50 times which I thought was insane,” Higgins said.

Some posts have been shared more than 1,000 times, all to find her son Nathan’s toy that means so much more.

“Because it’s Dad,” Higgins said. “He’s had a really hard time dealing with everything since we lost Dad, so it means quite a bit that he has that bear.”

Nathan’s dad died in a car crash last year, and this custom made bear was one day supposed to carry some of his father’s ashes inside.

“To him it’s like the only extension he has of his dad, when we gave it to him, we told him if you miss your Dad hug the bear, if you want to talk to your dad, talk to the bear,” Higgins said.

She says she hopes someone picked up the bear and can return it, and in the meantime, wants the post to be shared even more.

“It was heartwarming just to see so many people cared let alone, even if we didn’t find it, that so many people care if he gets his bear back,” Higgins said.

