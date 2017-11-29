Residents: FEMA trailers in Naples cause issues with plumbing, parking

NAPLES, Fla. Nearby residents say a dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers set up at the Naples RV Resort for families displaced after Hurricane Irma are causing major health concerns.

WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner spoke to neighbors who explained the FEMA trailers have caused issues with parking and plumbing.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

