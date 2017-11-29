Lehigh Acres triple-homicide trial to begin

FORT MYERS, Fla. The trial for a man accused of killing three people will begin Tuesday morning.

Brian Hyde, of Lehigh Acres, is accused of stabbing and killing his aunt, pregnant cousin and cousin’s boyfriend in 2015 inside his home on the 3500 block of 21st Street Southwest.

Hyde is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of killing an unborn child by injuring the mother, according to the state attorney’s office.

Investigators found Hyde’s fingerprints and bloody footprint at the home, but he entered a not-guilty plea.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern Writer: Rachel Ravina