Deputies intercept cocaine being trafficked into Lee County

LEE COUNTY Fla. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office intercepted cocaine allegedly being trafficked into Lee County by three men.

Deputies along with Homeland Security arrested Brian Keith Davis, Jr., 32, Corrie Evert Kelty, 41, of Lehigh Acres and Benjamin Jamaine, 36, of Miami Gardens.

All three suspects are charged with cocaine trafficking (28 grams less than 150 KG).

Kelty and Jamaine were also charged with using two-way communication device to facilitate commission of a felony.

Davis was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Writer: WINK News