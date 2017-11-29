Deadly crash blocks south Fort Myers intersection

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One person died in a crash Wednesday morning on Gladiolus Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around around 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Bass Road and Gladiolus Drive, according to the FHP. The westbound lanes of Gladiolus Drive are closed at Bass Road.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Gladiolus Drive and turned left onto Bass Road in front of a pickup truck, according to the FHP.

Count on WINK News to bring you more details as they become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina