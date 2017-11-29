Crash blocks portion of I-75 in Punta Gorda

Published: November 29, 2017 7:34 AM EST
Updated: November 29, 2017 7:47 AM EST

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A crash Wednesday morning blocked all lanes for a portion of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:04 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 165, according to the FHP. Traffic is being redirected at Harborview Road in Port Charlotte or Kings Highway.

There were injuries involved in the crash, but the severity is unclear. The circumstances leading up to the crash and vehicles involved are also unclear.

Count on WINK News to bring you more details as they become available.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media