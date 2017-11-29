Crash blocks portion of I-75 in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A crash Wednesday morning blocked all lanes for a portion of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:04 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 165, according to the FHP. Traffic is being redirected at Harborview Road in Port Charlotte or Kings Highway.

I-75 SB is closed at the Peace River bridge for a rollover crash. Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 167 (Harborview Road). pic.twitter.com/U5jWmjVWlc — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) November 29, 2017

There were injuries involved in the crash, but the severity is unclear. The circumstances leading up to the crash and vehicles involved are also unclear.

