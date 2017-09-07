Hurricane Katia continues in southwestern Gulf

FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane Katia continued moving Thursday morning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 1 storm is moving east-southeast at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Katia is about 210 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and about 190 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. The system has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Katia is not expected to affect Southwest Florida.