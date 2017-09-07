Hurricane Irma maintains winds at eye moves off coast of Hispaniola

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is everything you need to know about Hurricane Irma as the storm develops:

7:48 a.m.

The 8 a.m. advisory has the eye of Hurricane Irma moving off the northern coast of Hispaniola and continuing towards the Turk and Caicos Islands, the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 110 miles north of Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, and about 165 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island with maximum winds sustained at 180.

6:21 a.m.

Hundreds of people lined up at The Home Depot at 3402 Forum Blvd. after new supplies were delivered early Thursday morning:

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler went live via Facebook inside The Home Depot as area residents stock up:



6:12 a.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Cape Coral as lines formed Thursday morning at a gas station ahead of Hurricane Irma.

5:41 a.m.

At least 10 people have died in the Carribbean after reports of one death in Anguilla, officials said.

Information was used from the Associated Press in this update.

5:04 a.m.

The 5 a.m. advisory has Hurricane Irma moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 5 storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and about 210 east-southeast of Grand Turk Island with maximum sustained winds maintaining at 180 mph.

The Government of the Bahamas issued a Hurricane Warning for the Northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said. Warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra were discontinued.

WINK Meteorologist Matt Devitt showcased Hurricane Irma’s forecast track:

3:05 a.m.

Hurricane Irma killed at least eight people and injured 23 others on the French island territories, according to France’s interior minister.

Minister Gerard Collomb spoke on French radio French Info and said teams need to complete their inspections on Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, and the death toll could rise.

“The reconnaissance will really start at daybreak,” Collomb said.

Information was used from the Associated Press in this update.

2 a.m.

The 2 a.m. advisory keeps Hurricane Irma at a Category 5 as the eye is located northeast of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 140 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 225 miles east-southeast of the Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained winds at 180 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the Southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Central Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Cuba, from the Matanzas province — eastward to the Guantanamo province, as well as the Northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic, from south of Cabo Engano — westward to the southern border with Haiti, Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince, and the Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas, according to the National Hurricane Center.