Pedestrian killed in south Fort Myers crash

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One person died early Thursday morning on McGregor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A pedestrian was walking eastbound across McGregor Boulevard when he was hit by a car whose driver –later identified as James A. Lanum, 59, of Cape Coral– did not see the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the FHP. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a complete roadblock in both directions on McGregor Boulevard at Kelly Road, State troopers said. The wreck happened around 1:39 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or fatalities were unclear.

Charges are pending a further investigation.