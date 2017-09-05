Call from India leads to abuse arrests in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) A woman was rescued by Florida authorities after they received a call from India that she was being beaten and held against her will by her husband and his parents.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Silky Gaind called her parents in India on Saturday to tell them of the abuse. They then called authorities.

When a deputy arrived, no one responded to repeated knock. Then Gaind attempted to open the door and screamed for him to help her and her 1-year-old daughter. The deputy forced his way in and found Gaind severely bruised.

Investigators say 33-year-old Devbir Kalsi told his parents he needed help with a disobedient wife, and they traveled from India and participated in the beatings.

Kalsi in his parents were being held in jail. It was unknown if they have a lawyer.