Hurricane supplies going quickly at SWFL stores

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Labor Day turned into hurricane preparation day for many in Southwest Florida.

Stores were packed as people worried about Hurricane Irma stocked up on supplies.

“It’s actually really crazy in there,” said Bruce Bezdek, who battled heavy crowds at the Home Depot on 2508 Skyline Blvd. “People are pretty rude, bumping into everybody and stuff.”

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the holiday to buy supplies and make sure their disaster kits are ready.

Use today to buy hurricane supplies and make sure disaster kits are ready. Be prepared for Hurricane Irma now. https://t.co/ymXjrTHewW https://t.co/RhIgh88tjf — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

The Home Depot was ready for the influx of shoppers, assistant manager Cassie Fiorini said.

“We definitely have the supplies in the store now,” she said. “We also are getting shipments in from our distribution centers.”

Many posted photos of nearly empty water shelves at other stores to the WINK News Facebook page, though some stores said they would be getting more supplies in.

Tarps, batteries, flashlights, ice chests and bottled water were among the most sought-after items at the Home Depot, Fiorini said.

Amanda Salinas shopped at the Target on 2430 Santa Barbara Blvd for water and juice for her family.

“Now that I have two little kids, I want to be prepared and I want to have everything in our house for when the electricity goes out,” Salinas said. “We might be leaving and heading out west.”

No evacuation orders have been made for Southwest Florida, and Irma’s track remains uncertain. Shopper George Gross maintained optimism.

“Hopefully it’s gonna miss us,” he said. “It’s kinda threatening this morning when you look at the weather map, so you never know.”