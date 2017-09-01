UF leaves door ajar for white nationalist speech on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. White nationalist Richard Spencer may end up speaking at the University of Florida after all.

The school says it didn’t mean to “permanently” bar Spencer last month when it rejected an application filed by the organization he leads, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

An attorney for Spencer warned the university Thursday of a potential federal lawsuit if he was not allowed to speak.

The university stood by its August decision in its response to the letter Friday, but said any subsequent request he makes to speak “will be treated in the ordinary course consistent with all other such requests,” according to the Times.

Spencer is the head of the National Policy Institute, a prominent alt-right nonprofit.