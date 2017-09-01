Naples woman turns estranged husbands laptop with child porn over to deputies

NAPLES, Fla. A 59-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Allen Cormier, of Silver Springs, was accused of possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography including videos of voyeurism on his laptop, cellphone and flash drives, the report said.

Cormier moved to Colorado between January and February after a domestic violence incident with his estranged wife Kathleen Cormier, the report said. Kathleen then discovered the disturbing images and videos in April while she was looking for old family photos.

Kathleen submitted Cormier’s laptop and other media devices to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the report said. Kathleen recognized the children in the screenshots and was able to identify them.

Kathleen conducted a controlled phone call with Cormier, the report said. During the call Cormier admitted to possessing the child pornography and to inappropriately touching a young girl.

Cormier faces one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, the report said.

A bond has not yet been set.