Second man found guilty in Hendry party bus rape

LABELLE, Fla. A second man was convicted Friday in the 2013 rape of a 16-year-old girl on a party bus.

Joshua Dale Bryan, 22, faces up to 60 years in prison, the state attorney’s office said. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 5. He was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery on the same victim by multiple perpetrators after a two-day trial.

Timothy Alexander Jr., a former South Trail firefighter, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after he was convicted in May.

The victim testified during Alexander’s trail that he raped her while Bryan held her down, the state attorney’s office said.