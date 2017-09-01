Naples BBQ restaurant to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey

NAPLES, Fla. Texas Tony’s Rib & BrewHouse will be grilling for good during Labor Day weekend.

The restaurant on 4519 Tamiami Trail East will donate 10 percent of sales from Friday to Monday to the Salvation Army to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“As native Texans, my family’s thoughts and prayers are with those who are dealing with loss and devastation from Hurricane Harvey. We are committed to helping and hope we can take what we are good at, serving up Texas BBQ here in Florida, and raise funds that can make an impact,” restaurant founder Tony Phelan said.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.