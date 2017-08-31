Woman killed in Fort Myers Beach deputy-involved shooting

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A woman was killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 complaint call at around 5:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Lazy Way, the sheriff’s office said. An armed woman barricaded herself inside the home.

Deputies entered the home to speak to the woman, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy fired at the woman in fear for his life after she pointed a gun at him.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was uninjured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference to address the shooting: