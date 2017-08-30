West Palm Beach man, 18, critically injured in Alligator Alley crash

NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash on Alligator Alley, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. and shut down the southbound lanes of Alligator Alley at mile marker 87, the FHP said. The lanes reopened at around 7:30 p.m.

Nickolas Marquez, of West Palm Beach, was driving a 2011 GMC truck eastbound on Alligator Alley, the FHP said. Marquez drove off the roadway onto the paved shoulder, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

Marquez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and was later transferred to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, the FHP said. Marques faces a charge of careless driving.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Robert Huertas, 22, of West Palm Beach, was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a seat belt, the FHP said. Huertas sustained minor injuries and was taken to North Collier Hospital.

WINK News monitored the traffic live on Facebook: