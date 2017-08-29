Florida drivers are worst in US, study says

FORT MYERS, Fla. Florida has the worst drivers in the U.S., according to a new study.

SmartAsset, a personal finance website, looked at the number of drivers, DUI arrests, fatalities, the percentage of people with car insurance and other data to come up with its rankings.

Floridians type “speeding tickets” and “traffic tickets” more than any other state, one of the factors that went into the Sunshine State’s No. 1 overall ranking, SmartAsset said. Florida also has the second lowest number of insured drivers in the country — even though drivers are required to have insurance by state law.

Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Delaware rounded out the top five worst driving states.