Some roads reopen as Cape Coral begins to dry out

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Water is receding in one of the parts of Southwest Florida hardest hit by flooding over the past several days.

Burnt Store Road between Gulfstream and Durden parkways reopened Tuesday in northwest Cape Coral, two days after closing, police said.

The intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway reopened around 11:23 a.m., police said.

The intersection of Chiquita Blvd. and Trafalgar Pkwy. is now open. Signal is being repaired. PD personnel on scene directing traffic. — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) August 29, 2017

Police will be on scene directing traffic while crews work to repair a signal light, police said.

The area remained under water Monday, as drone footage shows:

FLOODING IN CAPE CORAL: We definitely don't recommend the water skiing you see here. This is near Burnt Store Road in the Northwest Cape.More flooding coverage: http://bit.ly/2wN47Iu Posted by WINK News on Monday, August 28, 2017

People in the area dug trenches to keep water from overflowing into their backyards.