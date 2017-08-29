Arrest made in downtown Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 26-year-old man is accused of a weekend downtown shooting that injured one person.

Derek Alexander Riccobono, of the 15100 block of Port of Iona Drive in south Fort Myers, was arrested Monday, Fort Myers police said. The shooting took place at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Bay Street and Hendry Street.

The victim, Edward Jones III, 32, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and multiple firearms and assault rifles were found inside Riccobono’s home, police said.

“Mr. Riccobono’s arsenal of weapons is of serious concern given the way he acted in this incident,” Police Captain Jay Rodriguez said.

He’s in jail on $150,000 bond, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a charge of attempted murder, police said.