Girl injured after running in front of Florida deputy’s car

DELAND, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy hit a 16-year-old girl who walked in front of his vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 30-year-old Deputy Wesley Blum couldn’t avoid hitting Alexis Romaca, who ran in front of the marked sheriff’s cruiser early Monday in DeLand.

The incident report says Romaco was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

She was not at an intersection or a crosswalk.

No further details were immediately available.