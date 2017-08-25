North Fort Myers man, 49, identified in deadly crash

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 49-year-old man was killed Tuesday night on Bayshore Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Randy Lancaster, of North Fort Myers, was walking across the south shoulder of Bayshore Road when he was hit by a 2002 Lincoln Towncar being driven by John Monforto, 18, of Lehigh Acres, the FHP said.

The crash happened at around 9:06 p.m. on Bayshore Drive and Magnolia Drive, the FHP said.

Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. His identification was not released until Friday following next of kin notification.