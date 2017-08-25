Man on bike exposes himself, harasses Lehigh Acres woman

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A suspect on a bike exposed himself to a woman Wednesday morning near Monroe Street, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was taking her daily walk at around 9:30 a.m. near East 3rd Street and Monroe Avenue when a man driving a bicycle approached her, according to the report. The man began touching himself and verbally harassed the victim.

The woman attempted to leave the area and assumed the victim passed her on his bike, the report said. When the woman approached a stop sign, the man jumped out from behind bushes near 3rd Street and Leroy Avenue with this pants down.

The woman ran away and was able to flag down a passerby who gave her a ride, the report said. While she waited for deputies to arrive the man passed by and exposed himself to her once more.

The man was described to be about 30-years-old with brown hair, the report said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.