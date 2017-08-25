1 injured in Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. At least one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Lee Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lee Boulevard, deputies said. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.