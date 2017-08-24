Crashes, rain snarl I-75 traffic between Corkscrew, Alico roads

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. Crashes and heavy rain caused delays on northbound Interstate 75 late Thursday morning.

One lane was blocked at the site of a crash on mile marker 127, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation cameras. Two other crashes took place at mile markers 126 and 125, the FHP said on its website.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

No further information was immediately available.