Summerlin Road clears after Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southbound Summerlin Road reopened shortly after noon Thursday, about two and a half hours after it closed because of a crash.

Two people were seriously hurt, police said.

The wreck happened around 9:31 a.m. on Summerlin Road near Hawks Landing Drive, south of Boy Scout Drive, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear, but it appeared to involve two vehicles — a black SUV with extensive front-end damage and a silver sedan damaged on the driver’s side.

No further information was immediately available.