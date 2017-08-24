1 seriously injured in east Lee County crash

ALVA, Fla. One person sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday morning in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The three-vehicle wreck blocked the outside eastbound lane of Palm Beach Boulevard at Charleston Park Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

To the west, Joel Boulevard was closed near its intersection with Palm Beach Boulevard so a medical helicopter could land, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The inside lane of Palm Beach Boulevard reopened just before 9:30, the FHP said.

The crash involved a semi-trailer truck, a pickup truck and an electric vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.