No early release for woman who killed SWFL prosecutor

FORT MYERS, Fla. A woman who killed a prosecutor in Charlotte County won’t be getting out of prison early.

Bonnie Kelly, 64, was denied an early release Wednesday from the life sentence she’s serving for the 1982 killing of assistant state attorney Eugene “Gene” Berry.

Kelly, the wife of a man Berry prosecuted in a drug trial, shot Berry when he answered the door at his Charlotte County home.

The earliest Kelly can again go before the Florida Commission on Offender Review is 2022.