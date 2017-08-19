Tropical Storm Harvey heads through Caribbean

MEXICO CITY (AP) Tropical Storm Harvey moved through the Caribbean Sea on Saturday on a projected course that would have it approaching Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula early next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Harvey was centered about 125 miles (205 kilometers) north-northeast of Curacao and was heading west at 22 mph (35 kph). The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

The center said heavy rains were possible Saturday over Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Another tropical storm, Kenneth, was far out in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico and moving away from land.

The hurricane center said Kenneth was expected to strengthen somewhat during the next 48 hours and could become a hurricane.