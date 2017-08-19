SWFL private school bus company updates policy following complaints

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A Southwest Florida company that provides an alternative to school buses updated their policy Friday following a myriad of complaints on social media.

Hundreds of people voiced their concerns on a photo posted on a private Facebook group that allegedly shows a Lisdie Montano Transportation Company bus failing to stop at a stop sign.

Company bus drivers were accused of speeding and texting while driving.

Montano, who founded the company in 2012, previously had a three strike policy for drivers, but now drivers will only get two strikes before they’re fired.

Drivers will be suspended for two days without pay on the first complaint received against them and they’ll be fired if another complaint is received, Montano said.

If you have any concerns about a company driver call Montano at 239-645-2849.

WINK News reporter Michelle Kingston first discussed the social media controversy on Thursday and it caused a reaction on the WINK News Facebook page: