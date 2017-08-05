Naked man breaks into New Jersey home, tries to shower with woman

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) A man has been arrested after a terrifying and bizarre home invasion in Hackensack, New Jersey Wednesday.

Mikah Diaz was home with her sister and nephew when she said a man broke in around 9 a.m.

Diaz told CBS2’s Reena Roy that she was watching her baby nephew in her sister’s bedroom while her sister was showering.

Her sister then ran frantically from the bathroom saying there was a man in the house. She told Diaz the man took all of his clothes off while she hid behind the shower curtain screaming at him to get out.

“She stayed in the shower, hid behind the curtain, she said he started taking his clothes off,” Diaz said.

Diaz described the terrifying moments.

“She runs into the room with only her towel on, and she’s on the phone with the police,” Diaz said. “She told me there’s a guy in the house. So we locked the door and then the police were outside. We were talking to them through the window. They told us to stay in the room and I think they caught the guy in the kitchen.”

Diaz said they hid in the bedroom with the baby, terrified and waiting for police to arrive.

“She was having a hard time breathing. I think she was shocked,” she said, “She locked the door and collapsed onto the floor.”

When officers came they found the man, James King, washing dishes in the kitchen, 1010 WINS’ Holli Haerr reported.

King apparently told police he was a caretaker, as he was handcuffed and led out of the home.

He was charged with burglary and lewdness.

“It could’ve been a lot worse from what I know about the individual. Obviously there’s something wrong with him. He’s standing in the kitchen waiting for the police to come,” victim’s father-in-law George Balin said.

Diaz said she plans on staying at her aunt’s house for now. They also plan on installing security cameras at the home.

Neighbors said the area is usually safe, but they plan to double check their locks tonight.