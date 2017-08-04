Former Alfred Angelo seamstress becomes hero for desperate brides-to-be

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS) Alfred Angelo’s slogan “your dream, your dress” became “your loss” when the bridal giant abruptly closed last month, declared bankruptcy and left brides-to-be lined up and stood up.

“I thought we’re never gonna see ’em again. Let’s not even bother. They’re gone,” said Stephanie Huey.

And they were gone. Both of Stephanie Huey’s bridesmaids dresses, as well as the dresses of the other heartbroken women who purchased at an Oklahoma City store.

Rozetia Ellis took them home.

“Loaded in my car, front, trunk, back seat, side panel, on the floor board, until they stacked all the way up to the top,” Ellis said.

She was a contracted seamstress of the store who had lost her job but rescued those dresses.

“At that point we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.’ You know, we were so grateful,” Huey said.

But Rose, as she’s known, had one more surprise. At her home in Tulsa, she was working on a special wedding gift. Stitch by stitch, she is altering more than 80 dresses for free.

“I was dumbfounded. Honestly dumbfounded,” Huey said.

“My integrity says I have to, ok? So, you have standards for yourself then you live up to those standards,” Ellis said.

Once a week, Ellis fills her car with dresses and drives 110 miles to an Oklahoma City hotel to deliver them.

Motivated to do something, Huey has raised at least $5,600 for Ellis through a Go Fund Me page.

“It’s going down fast — I’ve been just a busy bee,” Ellis said. The Oklahoma grandmother says she will continue working 15-hour days and making those weekly drive to meet the brides, until the 20 or so gowns that are left fit just right.

Infinite joy, provided by a single Rose.