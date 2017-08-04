AAA offers roadside assistance for bicyclists
FORT MYERS, Fla. AAA is now offering bicycle service for members whose bicycle becomes disabled or inoperable.
The AAA driver won’t necessarily repair the bicycle or replace a tire, but they will take the bicyclist to their car or drive them to a destination at no extra cost.
AAA members should call the number on the back of their member card to check if bike assistance is included in their plan.
|Reporter:
|Morgan Frances
MorganWINKNews
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria