Swollen Peace River prompts flood warning in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. A flood warning has been issued for Arcadia because of rising water in the Peace River, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Emily earlier this week and rain from typical summer thunderstorms Wednesday has caused an unusually high level of water to move downstream, the weather service said. Water has been steadily rising in the river near Arcadia.

The river is expected to crest Thursday night just above flood stage, according to the weather service. The warning is in effect until Friday afternoon.

Still, the effects should be minimal, WINK Meteorologist Matt Devitt said. Only minor flooding is expected.