NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Fire destroyed a home Thursday on Skipper Road.

The residents were out of town and no one was hurt in the blaze, which began around 9:30 a.m. on the 19800 block, firefighters said. Flames shot through the roof and consumed roughly 50 percent of the house.

The cause is under investigation. Crews expect to remain on scene until early afternoon.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shafer went live from the scene: