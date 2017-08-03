Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. School supplies will be a little cheaper this weekend.

A statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The following items will be included during the sales tax holiday:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $750 or less per item.

The following items are not included in this sales tax holiday:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60.

Any school supply item selling for more than $15.

Most books.

Personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.

Rentals or leases of any eligible items.

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

See the lists in more detail below:

