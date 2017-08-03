Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday
FORT MYERS, Fla. School supplies will be a little cheaper this weekend.
A statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The following items will be included during the sales tax holiday:
- Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
- Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.
- Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $750 or less per item.
The following items are not included in this sales tax holiday:
- Any item of clothing selling for more than $60.
- Any school supply item selling for more than $15.
- Most books.
- Personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.
- Rentals or leases of any eligible items.
- Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.
- Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
See the lists in more detail below:
|Writer:
|Katherine Viloria