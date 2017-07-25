Tips to prevent identity theft

Published: July 25, 2017 5:53 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. Below are tips to help you prevent identity theft, from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Shred preapproved credit card offers you receive and don’t want.
  • Be guarded with your Social Security number. Don’t provide it unless you’re certain the person you’re giving it to is legitimate.
  • Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet; keep it in a more secure place.
  • Don’t carry a military ID in your wallet, either.
  • Don’t drop outgoing mail in an open, unlocked box or basket.
  • Avoid using your Social Security number as an employee or student ID, if possible.
  • Don’t put your Social Security or driver’s license number on your personal checks.
  • Be wary of listing your information in a “Who’s Who” guide.
  • Avoid having your Social Security number listed on an insurance card, if possible.
  • Get a copy of your credit report at least every two years.