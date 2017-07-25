Tips to prevent identity theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. Below are tips to help you prevent identity theft, from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:

Shred preapproved credit card offers you receive and don’t want.

Be guarded with your Social Security number. Don’t provide it unless you’re certain the person you’re giving it to is legitimate.

Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet; keep it in a more secure place.

Don’t carry a military ID in your wallet, either.

Don’t drop outgoing mail in an open, unlocked box or basket.

Avoid using your Social Security number as an employee or student ID, if possible.

Don’t put your Social Security or driver’s license number on your personal checks.

Be wary of listing your information in a “Who’s Who” guide.

Avoid having your Social Security number listed on an insurance card, if possible.

Get a copy of your credit report at least every two years.