Tips to prevent identity theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. Below are tips to help you prevent identity theft, from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:
- Shred preapproved credit card offers you receive and don’t want.
- Be guarded with your Social Security number. Don’t provide it unless you’re certain the person you’re giving it to is legitimate.
- Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet; keep it in a more secure place.
- Don’t carry a military ID in your wallet, either.
- Don’t drop outgoing mail in an open, unlocked box or basket.
- Avoid using your Social Security number as an employee or student ID, if possible.
- Don’t put your Social Security or driver’s license number on your personal checks.
- Be wary of listing your information in a “Who’s Who” guide.
- Avoid having your Social Security number listed on an insurance card, if possible.
- Get a copy of your credit report at least every two years.