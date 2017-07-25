Scientists, environmentalists take aim at nitrogen in Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla. Researchers are trying to attack a longstanding problem of too much nitrogen in the Caloosahatchee River.

The Department of Environmental Protection has been working on the Basin Management Action Plan, a project aimed at reducing water pollution, for the past five years.

Water quality scientists and environmentalists are expected to discuss their findings and plans to further remove pollutants from the river at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the South Florida Water Management District Office on 2301 McGregor Blvd.

Heavy rain and storms cause nitrogen from yards, roads, fertilizers and septic tanks to flow into the river.

“Nitrogen’s an essential element for life forms, but the problem is we have too much, so too much is bad and it creates an imbalance in these ecological communities,” said John Cassini, director of Calusa Waterkeeper, a nonprofit clean water advocacy group.

Fishermen like Jose Santiago have noticed recent improvements near South Franklin Lock Road.

“I think it’s getting a little better. I’ve seen more fish than before,” Santiago said. “Today we just saw a big manatee. I never saw one here before and now I know they run around here, for me that’s a really good sign that the water’s getting a lot better.”

But Cassini believes there is still room for improvement.

“They’re making some progress but it’s just not enough,” Cassini said. “I just feel the state has put too much emphasis on the Everglades as opposed to the rest of the sate of Florida.”