Collier man accused of killing family barred from self-representation

NAPLES, Fla. A man accused of killing his wife and five children by slitting their throats won’t be allowed to represent himself at trial.

Judge Frederick Hardt ruled Tuesday that Mesac Damas, 41, failed to demonstrate that he understands the legal process, and cited several outbursts in court from a hearing last Friday.

Doctors are evaluating Damas’ mental state. After the evaluation, Hardt will rule on whether Damas can enter a plea to take the death penalty.

Damas is due back in court Aug. 18.