Warrant for biker gang member ends with arrest in Collier

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A 32-year-old man with a warrant was arrested Saturday at a tattoo parlor on Airport-Pulling Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gregory Alan Umphress, of West Palm Beach, had an outstanding warrant from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.

Deputies found Umphress laying on a couch in the waiting room of a tattoo parlor at the 6000 block of Airport-Pulling Road, deputies said. He was then taken to the Naples Jail Center. Bond has not been set.

Umphress was a member of the Outlaws motorcycle gang, WKMG reports. “Miquel Angel Torres, 37 Marc Edward ‘Knott Head’ Knotts, 48, and Jesus Alberto Marrero, 35,” were arrested on similar charges in connection to an incident that left one person dead in April at a bike week in Leesburg.